Take a trip to the dark side with this gothic charcoal ice cream (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 8 ― Ice cream is taking a trip to the dark side. This gothic-inspired charcoal soft serve in an inky-black waffle cone is taking social media by storm.

It's the creation of Los Angeles ice cream store “Little Damage” and gets its colour from activated charcoal. ― Reuters

Dessert takes a trip to the dark side as an LA shop serves up black ice cream. ― Reuters pic