Taco Bell turns fried egg into taco shell for newest breakfast item

Taco Bell's Naked Egg Taco. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Taco Bell has taken a fried egg and turned it into a taco shell for cradling potatoes, bacon, sausage and cheese.

After Doritos tortilla chips, fried chicken and waffle taco shells, the fast food chain’s latest product gimmick molds a fried egg into a portable taco shell called the Naked Egg Taco.

To promote its limited release, fans in select US cities can reserve a table from today onwards for the chance to preview the egg taco before everyone else during a “Bell & Breakfast” brunch.

Events will kick off in New York on Thursday, August 17, and will continue with experiences at Taco Bell restaurants in Laguna Beach, CA (August 25), Austin, TX (August 26) and Chicago, IL (August 27).

The Naked Egg Taco will sell for US$1.99 (RM8.55) nationwide beginning August 31.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable and additional seatings will be released. — AFP-Relaxnews