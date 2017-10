Sugar rush! Kid try candy from around the world (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Children of all ages love candy, and these adventurous kids from the HiHo Kids YouTube channel gamely tried sweets from all over the world and gave their review.

Starting with a relatively tame (and popular) green tea Kit Kat from Japan, the kids moved on to Jelly Tots from the UK, a type of candy similar to Gummi bears, to a spicy and sour-ish tamarind candy called Pelon Pelo Rico from Mexico.

They also tried candy from Germany and Russia.

Check out their reactions above.

A girl try out green tea-flavoured Kit Kat from Japan. — Picture via YouTube/HiHo Kids