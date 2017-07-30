Succumb to the crunchy charm of Boon Signature Roast Pork

For a super satisfying breakfast or lunch, order the siew yoke and char siew together with the dry signature curry noodles, and braised pork rice with peanuts. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, July 30 — One of the great joys in life is roast pork or siew yoke and at Boon Signature Roast Pork, their siew yoke is literally heaven in a bite!

Imagine crunchy golden keropok-like skin paired with a sinful combination of tender Sakura pork marinated with various herbs (more than 10 of them) and melt in the mouth fat... simply delicious!

We’re not new to Boon Cheam Kar Mun’s amazing siew yoke as we had featured him back in 2015 when he opened shop in Kota Damansara. Till today, we still remember that gleaming golden skin that is scored into squares.

Boon Cheam Kar Mun with his signature siew yoke that is roasted in an upright Apollo oven.It’s also not the typical traditional taste of siew yoke since Boon omits some of the usual ingredients such as fermented bean curd and five spice powder. Sadly, the business didn’t quite take off; he shut the place and concentrated on selling his siew yoke in night markets around SS2 and Sri Petaling.

It wasn’t ideal especially when a sudden rainstorm could jeopardise the crunchiness of the skin. Later he relocated back to his hometown Ipoh to help a friend run an economy rice business.

This July, he opened this shop at Damansara Jaya with two other partners who coincidentally were former customers!

The dry signature curry noodles is topped with a Hainanese curry and paired with siew yoke and chicken (left). Comfort food for the soul: braised pork rice with peanuts (right). The sakura pork is seasoned with Boon's special herb marinade before it is roasted.“After reading about Boon in Crave, I went to try his siew yoke and found the taste to be familiar and yet different. Later, we featured him and another roast pork at a Glenlivet event and his was the overwhelming favourite,” said Lionel Lau, one of the partners, who runs his own public relations company.

The other partner, Bryan Yeow, also got to know Boon at that event.

The crunchy siew yoke with its tender meat and melt in the mouth fat is worth all the calories.“It took us over a year to convince Boon to come back and open this shop,” Lau said. And the response has been overwhelming. They have even run out of roast pork a few times.

The menu is a simple one; choose either Japanese pearl rice or HK-style bamboo noodles to go with your selection of roasted meats — siew yoke, char siew or roast chicken.

“I want to keep the quality and do the best hence the menu is small,” said Boon. After experimenting, Boon’s char siew has been reworked into a “crystal” version that balances a not overly sweet charred skin and meat with a tender translucence.

Look out for their homemade chilli sauce, a piquant mildly spicy sauce made from fresh red chillies and calamansi juice that is the perfect sidekick for the roasted meats.

The eatery tends to get packed during lunch time and weekends.We also love the comforting braised pork rice with peanuts which is inspired by the Taiwanese lou rou fan. The rice dishes will satisfy a gourmand rice lover as the whole short grains have a nice fragrance and pearly white sheen.

Another popular item is the signature dry curry noodles that has captured the hearts of many with its Hainanese-inspired curry topping.

Boon plans to roll out ham tan siew yoke next where the roast pork is stir fried upon order with salted egg yolk. We reckon that combination will be addictive! This will replace the caramelised siew yoke instead since this dish is more unusual.

Boon Signature Roast Pork is right next to the Brazilian restaurant at Damansara Jaya.As parking is not easy around the area, the eatery will also be introducing their own delivery service within the KL/PJ area. Dial a crunchy siew yoke straight to your doorstep... now that is what I call a perfect antidote for a stressful work day.

Boon Signature Roast Pork

Ground Floor

75, Jalan SS22/19

Damansara Jaya, PJ

Open: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Closed on Mondays

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SiewYokLou/