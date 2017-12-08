Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Starbucks releases frozen Christmas tree bevy for the holidays

Friday December 8, 2017
08:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’The Edit: First look at Sophie Turner in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

The Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minorThe Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minor

The Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoinThe Edit: Hackers steal US$64m in bitcoin

The Edit: Find the best bar wherever you areThe Edit: Find the best bar wherever you are

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Starbucks unleashed the Christmas Tree Frappuccino. ― AFP picStarbucks unleashed the Christmas Tree Frappuccino. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 8 ― Another season, another sugary specialty Starbucks drink.

For its final hurrah of the year, Starbucks is unleashing a Christmas Tree Frappuccino Blended Beverage, a peppermint mocha-flavoured Frap, topped with Matcha whipped cream to evoke the tree, a caramel drizzle garland, candied cranberry ornaments, and a strawberry tree topper.

The blended frozen drink is, perhaps, more suited for the Los Angeles crowd, than the wintry New Yorker or Montrealer.

The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is available in stores across the US and Canada for a limited time. ― AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline