Starbucks releases frozen Christmas tree bevy for the holidays

Starbucks unleashed the Christmas Tree Frappuccino. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 8 ― Another season, another sugary specialty Starbucks drink.

For its final hurrah of the year, Starbucks is unleashing a Christmas Tree Frappuccino Blended Beverage, a peppermint mocha-flavoured Frap, topped with Matcha whipped cream to evoke the tree, a caramel drizzle garland, candied cranberry ornaments, and a strawberry tree topper.

The blended frozen drink is, perhaps, more suited for the Los Angeles crowd, than the wintry New Yorker or Montrealer.

The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is available in stores across the US and Canada for a limited time. ― AFP-Relaxnews