Sorry, Gordon Ramsay; Jamie Oliver thinks you act like someone with dementia

The notoriously bad-tempered chef laid into Oliver when they both appeared on a UK TV back in March. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 24 — It isn’t pleasant being on the receiving end of one of Gordon Ramsay’s infamous outbursts, as anyone who has watched MasterChef US or Hell’s Kitchen will confirm.

However, one might expect him to give a bit more ‘face’ to a fellow celebrity chef.

Alas, that was not the case back in March, when he railed against Jamie Oliver during a joint appearance on UK TV show The Nightly Show back in March.

Now, Oliver has broken his silence to The Sun newspaper about how he felt about being called “fat” and mocked for his cooking skills on camera — and suffice to say, the Naked Chef didn’t mince his words.

Ramsay, in Oliver’s opinion, behaves like a person who suffers from “dementia” and gets angry when they forget things.

Oliver was quoted as saying: “All my friends and people I work with in TV were very p***** off for me.

“But it’s a bit like going to see someone you love who has dementia who keeps forgetting and then doesn’t remember what they’ve said.

“It doesn’t bother me anymore, but it was a lot, he hasn’t texted to apologise, I don’t know if he does emotion like that.”

However, Oliver was keen to stress that while baffled by Ramsay’s attack, he wanted to debunk any talk of a feud between the two chefs.

He added to The Sun newspaper: “I don’t think he can be jealous of me because no British chef has cracked American TV like Gordon has or smashed it on TV.

“He’s killing it, but we ‘re different.

“I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded.

True to his Mr Nice Guy image, Oliver said he would never bad mouth a fellow chef — especially one with kids — in public because it might upset that person’s family.

“He’s got four kids and I’ve got five kids and I don’t want to be slagging off some kids’ dad on telly. It’s not nice,” he concluded.