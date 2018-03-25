Something to write home about: Bangkok’s ‘Death Cafe’

You’ll get a discount off your food and beverage bill if you lie in a coffin with the lid closed for three minutes. — Picture via Facebook.com/KidMaiDeath CafeBANGKOK, March 25 — Thais might be famously superstitious but that hasn’t stopped them from embracing the idea of death in unusual ways.

Take, for example, the infamous coffin ceremony, where people actually pay to lie in a casket as part of a ceremony that signifies being reborn and is supposed to bring good luck.

Now, SoraNews24 reports that a café has opened in Bangkok where customers are encouraged to ponder their mortality.

According to the popular website, the macabre features prominently throughtout Kid-Mai Death Café, from the menu to the décor.

Beverages carry grim names like “Painful”, “Death”, One year left”, “One week left” and “Last day”.

มรณรานุสติ คาเฟ่ A post shared by ThongPuy_Siri (@puypuy_si) on Mar 13, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

The staff were quoted as saying the owners want “patrons to appreciate and contemplate their everyday lives, as they may not have the luxury of waking up the next day.”

Fittingly, there’s a replica funeral ceremony on display, including a coffin, wreaths and skeletons.

Customers, who are brave enough to lie down in the decorated coffin with its lid closed for three minutes, get a 20 baht (RM2.50) discount off their total bill for their efforts.

ใดใดในโลกล้วนอนิจจัง... #DeathCafe #funeral A post shared by ลูกหมี ล.ม. (@lookmeehlormor) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:39pm PST

For more informantion, visit the café’s Facebook page.

Kid-Mai Death Cafe

Address: 1191 Phaholyothin rd. Phayathai Bangkok, Thailand 10400

Open 9am-7pm

Closed Sundays and holidays