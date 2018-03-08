So the secret to KFC is… Mrs Sanders?

Behind every successful man... is a woman and the late wife of the Colonel deserves this recognition. — Picture courtesy of KFC Malaysia PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Forget the 11 secret herbs and spices.

KFC Malaysia revealed the real “secret” of founder Colonel Harland David Sanders’ finger lickin’ good fried chicken.

The fast food giant celebrated International Women’s Day today by changing its logo to Claudia Sanders across its social media and digital platforms for a day.

With 57 per cent of its work force comprising women, KFC Malaysia’s celebration of the occasion also included the release of a video, celebrating the touching stories of three female staff.

KFC Malaysia’s move may not be all that original though. Whisky brand Johnnie Walker this month released a limited edition female-forward Jane Walker edition of its iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch.

Jane Walker, the feminine edition of Johnnie Walker’s Black Label Scotch whisky. — Picture courtesy of Johnnie Walker The thought behind it undoubtedly deserves applause as the brand hopes the female version of its iconic logo will speak to a broader audience and push toward gender equality.

Meanwhile in the US, McDonald’s flipped its Golden Arches into a W to celebrate International Women’s Day though its regional counterparts here did not follow suit.

A screenshot from McDonald’s US shows their flipped Golden Arches to celebrate International Women’s Day on its social media platforms.