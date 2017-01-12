So how do you know if it is a good cup of coffee? Hint: It’s not the latte art

Shane Tan explaining the importance of levelling the coffee in the portafilter basket. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Full disclosure: I am a bit of a coffee snob. Oh all right, I AM a snob.

Once I acquired a taste for filtered coffee — not just the taste but also how it is made — there was no turning back. The thing is I never liked coffee before, even though I grew up in arguably the best coffee town in Malaysia — Ipoh.

Local coffee left a bitter taste in my mouth and I have avoided it since. Still do.

The portafilter basket with freshly ground coffee in it.So, when I go to a cafe that serves specialty coffee... I almost always order filtered coffee even though most other people prefer espresso-based drinks. Something about the clean taste of good hand-brewed coffee just makes me happy.

And when your average hispter refers to Melbourne coffee, they almost always mean that ubiquitous espresso-based drink more popularly known as the flat white. And what is it? Generally two ristretto shots with steamed milk.

A few months ago, I thought I should expand my coffee horizon and learn more about espresso. Pulp, that friendly neighbourhood cafe in Bangsar beloved of coffee fans — hipster aspirations not a pre-requisite — holds classes on their premises.

Levelling up the coffee in the portafilter.And so one sunny afternoon saw me and a few other coffee curious at the Espresso Redefined Level 1 class.

Don't worry, you don't have to know your way around a coffee-making machine to attend this class. A curiousity about what makes a good espresso and a sense of adventure will do.

Tamping the ground coffee in the portafilter... you want to apply even pressure and make sure it is level.So what did we learn? Pulp's then-head barista Shane Tan took us through the definition of espresso and how one should drink it. "Immediately... oxidation happens within 30-40 seconds and then the coffee turns bitter and sour."

Note to Instagrammers: Take that picture quickly or else you will compromise the taste of your coffee.

Next, we were introduced to the tools of the trade. While you can make an espresso without a machine (how many of us can afford to buy a machine for our home use, right?) the purpose of this class is to introduce us to the machine and how pressure is used to extract coffee and learn what makes a good espresso.

While we went through quite a bit of technical information, I have to say I was not bored. Or lost. Not even for a minute.

The hands-on part of the class is great fun.If you are a coffee drinker, you will find it all fascinating. So many things go into making that God Shot (jargon for that perfect espresso shot).

But it is not all talk, talk, talk at this class. You get to put all that you learned into practice. Yes, you get to pull shots and I will tell you this: at the end of this session, you will gain huge respect for your favourite barista in your favourite cafe.

They make it look so effortless that you have no idea how much back knowledge goes into making that great cup of espresso. The people at Pulp who will take you through your paces give you loads of hands-on time with the machine: grinding, tamping (who knew it was that difficult to make sure the coffee is level in the portafilter basket?), pulling the shot and stretching the milk.

The moment of truth... you want to make sure the espresso does not come out in a rush (left). An attempt at latte art... keyword here is attempt (right).I had enormous fun, and there was lots of laughter and encouragement among all the participants. We even got to do some latte art... again, not easy.

Weeks after the class, I was still itching to make my own espresso whenever I stepped into a cafe. And no, I have not converted into an espresso drinker... but I do order one every now and then.

And that is the whole point of learning more about something, right? You become braver, more curious and much more appreciative of something like a flat white or espresso done right.

Pulp's class schedule for January is out, so here's your chance to check them out:

1. Espresso Redefined Level 1: January 14, 9am-noon

2. Black Brew Deconstructed: January 17, 5.30pm-8.30pm

January 21, 9am-noon

January 24, 5.30pm-8,30pm

3. Latte Art Workshop: January 31, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Find out more at www.papapalheta.com.my/education or email brew@papapalheta.com.