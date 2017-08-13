Singapore’s Manhattan, best bar in Asia 2017, shares recipe for pink citrus and gin cocktail

The Veit cocktail by mixologist Philip Bischoff of the Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore hotel. — AFP picSINGAPORE, Aug 13 — It’s the soundtrack of summer: Ice cubes clinking, effervescent bubbles popping and corks a-popping. To help jazz up your backyard barbecue, summer dinner party or Sunday brunch, award-winning mixologist Philip Bischoff of Manhattan bar in Singapore shares a refreshing, summery cocktail he calls The Veit, a sparkly pink drink made with gin, bitters, and grenadine. The Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore Hotel was named best bar in Asia 2017, by the same organisers responsible for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Inspired by the ‘Golden Age’ of cocktails, the Manhattan bar pays tribute to the Big Apple with a menu that travels all the way back to the 16th century, when the banks of the Hudson River were being settled by Europeans, to the late 19th century when the city began transforming with the arrival of Italian, Irish and Jewish immigrants.

The final chapter in the menu, “Bright Lights, Big City,” revisits New York when yuppies, wave, punk and hip hop transformed pop culture in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ingredients for The Veit

Monkey 47 Sloe Gin 50 ml

Lemon juice 25 ml

Grenadine 20 ml

Angostura Bitters 2 dashes

Egg white 20 ml

Seltzer water 30 ml

Method

1. Pour all ingredients in a shaker (without the seltzer).

2. Dry shake without ice first and then shake with ice cubes until chilled.

3. Pour in a Collins glass.

4. Add a large cube or ice cubes.

5. Garnish with (frozen) lemon twist and dry French rosé. — AFP-Relaxnews