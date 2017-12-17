Simple, superb mee rebus with that Northern taste

The secret to their delicious mee rebus is the reddish broth made from dried prawns and dried chillies. – Pictures by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — From the outside, it looks like an ordinary food court, but once inside you will discover a stall selling Northern specialties. For those-in-the-know, it’s also the best place for a simple mee rebus.

Look for stall no. 11, started up by Sulaiman Hamidi, 67, and his wife, Wan Som, 65. There’s no huge signboard except for a small sign proclaiming “Selera Utara” with a list of the dishes they offer such as mee goreng, mee bandung and nasi goreng.

The stall is manned by Wan Som and her two helpersSulaiman traces his food heritage back to Kubu Gajah, a small town in Perak where he used to help his uncle run a food stall selling these items.

In 1975, the couple moved to Kampung Kayu Ara to make their life here. Prior to moving to this food court in 1983, the couple had a stall behind the police station at Damansara Jaya (now Damansara Uptown).

Wan Som tells us her husband worked in construction and even at a factory that manufactured batteries before he decided to set up his own food business.

Soft boiled potatoes are added to the mee rebusNowadays, Wan Som runs the stall with her two helpers while her husband stays home because of his health.

Their mee rebus may look deceptively unassuming. The blanched yellow noodles is served with a reddish broth. It’s topped with prawn fritters, deep fried firm beancurd, a whole hard boiled egg and boiled potatoes.

They also garnish with vegetables, chopped chillies and a sprinkle of shallot crisps. If you prefer a spicier kick, look for their pickled green chillies on the tables next to the stall.

Preparing mee bandung that is cooked with beef broth and a super spicy sambalThe secret behind its deliciousness lies in the not overly thick broth. Wan Som reveals that it’s made from dried prawns and dried chillies. Here, no flour is used to thicken the broth, only steamed sweet potatoes are used.

A squeeze of calamansi lime gives it a tangy touch. We also liked the soft fritters filled with chopped chives and a dash of dried prawns.

Another crowd favourite is the mee goreng, fried with chunks of beef, beancurd and topped with shallot crisps.

Look into this unassuming food court in Damansara Kim for a simple, superb mee rebusThere is also mee bandung, a super spicy concoction with beef broth mixed with a homemade sambal.

Wan Som tells us the inherited family recipe calls for the sambal to be made from dried chillies, fermented soybean paste, ginger and lemongrass.

Even sesame seeds are added to this unusual concoction. A soft poached egg and chunks of beef are added to the blanched yellow noodles with the spicy broth.

This humble stall offers a small menu that includes mee rebus, mee bandung and mee gorengDon’t be surprised to find that this stall has a steady stream of customers including many regulars... especially homesick Northerners.

You may even bump into their number one fan, Hasnizah Akmar, 54, who has been eating here since she was young! Staying nearby, she tells us she’ll pop over whenever she’s hungry.

Selera Utara

Stall No. 11

Medan Selera MBPJ Damansara Kim, Jalan SS20/10, Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya

Open: 10am to 4pm

Closed on Sunday and public holidays