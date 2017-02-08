Session with a top chef for golfers in KL (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Should Danny Willett lose his touch with the mashie, the 2016 Masters winner might try his hand as a sous chef.

Yesterday former Dorchester Hotel chef Anton Mosimann showed Willett, India's Anirban Lahiri, Malaysia's Gavin Green, Australia's Marcus Fraser and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel how to make a classy mushroom risotto, while Britain's Willett showed off his skills with the knife.

The golfers will be competing at the Maybank International tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which begins tomorrow, as the Asian and European Tours come together.

Top golfers learning to cook in Kuala Lumpur from a top chef in this Reuters video. Swiss chef Mosimann demonstrated how to make an upmarket funghi risotto, with both stock and champagne, to the five players.

Willett impressed with a fine rolling chopping action when it came to slicing the herbs and the mushrooms. The world number 15 golfer commented that he was only “allowed to chop and wash up” at home.

Marcus Fraser is the defending 2016 Maybank International winner while Lahiri won the 2015 edition. Malaysian fans are hoping Gavin Green shines at this year's tournament, and world number 26 Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters winner. — Reuters