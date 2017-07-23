Serving up delicious pasembor since 1945

Abdul Kareem at his famous pasembor stall at Union Street. – Pictures by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 23 — It started as a small stall inside a narrow alley beside the HSBC Bank building along Beach Street back in 1945.

Yusoff Kuppai Rother had just arrived from Tamil Nadu, India and decided to open a stall selling pasembor bihun, a dish of deep fried fritters, julienned vegetables and bihun over which was ladled a sweet, sour and spicy gravy.

The stall stayed in the narrow alley for many years even after Yusoff’s son, Abdul Kareem, took over the business back in 1974.

“I used to work in a nasi kandar stall so I know how to cook nasi kandar but when my father asked me to take over, I had to learn how to make pasembor from him,” Abdul Kareem said.

The 69-year-old has since moved the stall out of the alley to the roadside of Union Street off Beach Street a few decades ago. The Union Street corner where his stall is located is just across the road from the narrow alley.

The famous Kareem pasembor at Union Street “I can’t remember when I moved out but business was slow in the alley so I decided to move out to somewhere more prominent and before long, they even cleared out all the other stalls in the alley,” he said.

When Abdul Kareem took over the stall’s business, he continued selling pasembor using his father’s recipe; the signature thick and smooth spicy, sweet and sour gravy made from sweet potatoes and a mix of spices.

“I continued selling pasembor and pasembor bihun where I blanched the bihun, arrange it in a bowl together with the other ingredients such as the taukua (beancurd). potatoes, boiled egg, prawn fritters and vegetables and then I ladled the gravy on top with a dollop of sambal if customers wanted extra spice,” he said.

However, the stall stopped selling pasembor bihun more than 10 years ago. Abdul Kareem said another food stall next to his which sells drinks and other light snacks also sold bihun so he did not want to clash with them.

he variety of ingredients to choose from at Kareem’s pasembor stall“Since they are selling fried bihun already and I don’t have that many orders for bihun, I decided to just sell purely pasembor,” he said.

Today, Abdul Kareem’s stall, famously known as the “Union Street Kareem Pasembor”, has over 20 different types of ingredients for customers to pick and choose.

“The traditional pasembor has only a few basic ingredients but we have to change with the times so I’ve introduced more ingredients to give my customers more choices but don’t worry, the gravy is still the same, just as delicious as in my father’s time,” he said.

Customers can order a pasembor campur which will include the basic ingredients of prawn fritters, crispy fritters, potatoes, egg, taukua, squid and vegetables. Otherwise, customers can also add on any of the other ingredients on display at his stall.

The newly introduced ingredients include sausages, crab sticks, fish balls, several different types of fritters and fish cakes. Most ingredients are deep fried for added crunch to contrast nicely with the smooth rich gravy.

Kareem Pasembor Rojak

Union Street, Off Beach Street, George Town

Time: 11am-7pm

Closed on weekends