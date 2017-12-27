See American kids try Korean food for the first time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 27 — YouTube channel HiHo Kids is back with another round of Kids Try videos and this time they got together a bunch of kids to try out Korean food.

Some of the dishes they tried included kimchi, bulgogi, Dokbokki (spicy Korean rice cake) with boiled egg and fish bean cake.

It’s a good thing the kids were pretty open to what they had and were game to test what was presented to them.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about Korean food while we hunt for some bibimbap for dinner tonight!

