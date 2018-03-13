Seafood haven in the heart of the city (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Your search for the freshest seafood in the heart of the city ends here.

If you’ve never heard of One Seafood Restaurant located in Bukit Bintang, now would be a good time to check out its amazing selection of pork-free and lard-free specialties.

The mouth-watering Baked Lobster with Superior Stock. — Pix courtesy of tableapp.comA signature dish that should be on your list is the Baked Lobster with Superior Stock priced at RM298.

Enjoy the Sabah lobster fresh from the aquarium upon order, cooked with superior stock that takes a week to prepare.

The thick broth enhances the natural flavours of the lobster’s succulent flesh, bringing out the exquisite taste and texture of the magnificent lobster.

Another must-try is the Braised Crab with Chilli worth RM280, which may remind you of the Singaporean-style chilli crab.

Sweet and spicy... the Braised Crab with Chilli is a must-try! The crab is coated with a thick and savoury gravy, making for an impeccable combination of sweetness and a touch of spiciness. It is served with deep-fried buns.

One more recommendation would be the Royal Fried Rice at RM89, suitable for a group of six.

The Royal Fried Rice is sure to hit the spot. This fragrantly scrumptious deluxe version of fried rice is topped with crab meat, sweet corn and various premium toppings.

Want to try any of these featured dishes?

Download and join TABLEAPP ELITE to redeem any of these signature dishes for FREE.

Malay Mail readers get RM20 off the membership fee. Just apply the promo code — MM20 during sign-up.

Click here to register now.