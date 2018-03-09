Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Save the date for Vinexpo 2019

The next edition of wine fair Vinexpo New York returns in 2019 March 4-5. — AFP pic The next edition of wine fair Vinexpo New York returns in 2019 March 4-5. — AFP pic NEW YORK, March 9 — Missed Martha Stewart at Vinexpo New York this week? Fresh off of wrapping up the US edition of the French wine fair, organisers have announced the dates for next year's event.

The 2019 edition of Vinexpo New York will return to the Javits Centre next year, March 4 to 5.

The US became the largest wine-consuming nation in 2010, with sales reaching more than US$59 billion (RM231 billion) in 2016 — a four per cent increase over 2015.

According to Vinexpo stats, 36 per cent of US adults drink wine, 38 per cent of those consumers drinking wine on a weekly basis.

Vinexpo’s other international editions include Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Registration for Vinexpo New York will open in September. — AFP-Relaxnews

