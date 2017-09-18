Save a few bucks on your fruit juice at the cinema this month

Now you can have a yummy fruit juice when you go watch that blockbuster. — Picture courtesy of The Burger OutpostKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Are you one of those people who always buys a drink when you go to the movies… but feel guilty that you are drinking too many sodas?

Well, I recently discovered that you can also opt for refreshing fruit juices at The Burger Outpost (TBO) which is attached to three Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) cineplexes in the Klang Valley.

That means you can now enjoy “Froot Joos” when you watch the latest blockbuster.

I have already tried a few of the 10 juice combinations available, with some of them sporting rather intriguing names such as God Father (RM12.90) and Beetle Juice (RM13.90).

Both these flavours are the only one with ginger. The Beetle Juice is made from beetroot and has a strong ginger flavour, besides containing carrots and red apple.

The cool God Father is a mix of cucumber, green apple, ginger, lemongrass, lemon and mint leaves.

I can’t help feel that a movie geek had a hand in naming these juices, with names such as The Two Towers (RM13.90) featuring oranges and carrots while Red Dawn (RM14.90) blends a mix of lemon, red apple and watermelon.

True to its promise of sugar-free goodness, the cold-pressed juices are freshly made daily and are kept chilled for you.

Right now, there’s a promotion until September 29; four flavours of these fruit juices will be sold at RM10 only from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.

The fruit juices are bottled daily and there are lots of different combinations for you to try out. — Picture courtesy of The Burger OutpostThese four flavours are God Father and Dragon’s Heart which usually go for RM12.90 each, and Apple of My Eye and Snow White which are normally priced at RM13.90 each. So you get to save three to four ringgit on each drink.

All these juices have mint leaves except for Dragon’s Heart which features dragonfruit, watermelon, red apple and pineapple.

Apple of My Eye is made of green apples, pineapple and mint leaves; while Snow White has a combination of red apple, pineapple, orange, carrot and mint leaves.

The other three flavours available are Josephine (RM14.90) with pineapple, passion fruit and orange; Passion (RM14.90) with passion fruit, red apple, carrot and orange; and The Dragon (RM15.90) with dragonfruit, orange and carrot. The Dragon also has a pulpier texture compared to its cousin, Dragon’s Heart.

The three TBO outlets where the juices can be found are at GSC 1Utama’s new wing, GSC Pavilion, and GSC Signature at The Gardens Mid Valley.