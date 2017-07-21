Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca fame to open chocolate factory

Spanish chefs of El Celler de Can Roca Joan Roca (centre), Jordi Roca and Josep Roca (left). — AFP picMADRID, July 21 — The brothers who helm world famous restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Spain, which has bagged the title of world’s best restaurant twice, are opening a chocolate factory.

To be spearheaded by pastry chef Jordi Roca, who makes up one third of the Roca brothers, the chocolate factory will be bean-to-bar and will open in Girona, Spain.

El Celler de Can Roca is also in Girona, in Catalonia.

Details for the project are scarce, but during a recent talk at a conference in Barcelona for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, eldest Roca, chef Joan, said Jordi has been making chocolates at the restaurant for some time using cacao from Peru.

Roca also runs a gelateria called Rocamboles in the city.

In the same talk, Joan hinted at another project that’s in the works, evoking the restaurant’s one-off 2013 event “El Somni,” which was called a gastro-opera and involved music, poetry, art and imagery along with a multi-course meal.

Calling “El Somni” a launch pad of things to come, Roca said he’s been working with the local Vall d’Hebron University Hospital to study how different moods and situations can impact the dining experience.

“It has been scientifically proven that if a dish is explained to you well, you will digest it better,” he said. — AFP-Relaxnews