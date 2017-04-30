Ritz Paris to go vegan for ‘Wellness month’

The facade of the hotel Ritz Paris. ― AFP picPARIS, April 30 ― Trendy vegan eatery Maisie Café is set to take up a temporary residence at the iconic Ritz Paris, as part of the luxury hotel's “Wellness month”.

The juice bar and eatery — a favourite among fashionistas — was founded by entrepreneur Xavier Barroux and his fashion executive wife Isabella Capece last year, with the Ritz Paris pop-up to provide hotel guests with a selection of unique, healthy delicacies to choose from, from May 15 to June 15.

The tailored menu, dubbed “Goodness to Go”, will include Maisie Café's vegan juices, as well as three new dishes based on fresh, seasonal ingredients and rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which have been developed especially for the occasion. These include: an artichoke dip served with flax seed crackers; a quinoa salad with green asparagus tips, broad beans and purple radish seasoned with toasted sesame oil; and a chilled cauliflower soup with almond cream, lime and ginger. The dessert feature will be coconut milk panna cotta with beetroot and raspberry coulis or blueberry coconut milk mousse with blackberry coulis (via WWD).

Guests will also be offered the opportunity to hone their vegan cookery skills with Maisie Café via private lessons available by appointment, or by attending a general class which will take place at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier on May 27. ― AFP-Relaxnews