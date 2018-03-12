Restaurants around the world to celebrate French gastronomy March 21

On March 21, 3,300 restaurants around the world will help promote French gastronomy by serving a French meal for Good France 2018. — AFP pic PARIS, March 12 — A major gastro-diplomatic campaign to promote French cuisine is set to bring 3,300 restaurants in 152 countries around the world together, including for the first time countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the Maldives and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

For the fourth edition of Good France — or Gout de France in French — thousands of chefs in France and abroad will answer the call from one of the country’s biggest chef titans Alain Ducasse to celebrate French gastronomy by throwing a dinner party in its honour on March 21.

Overall, it’s estimated that 300,000 diners will feast on foie gras, baguettes, French cheese and wine on the same day at an event that’s being called the biggest French dinner in the world.

Since its first iteration in 2015, the number of participating restaurants has more than doubled from 1,300 restaurants to 3,300.

This year, chefs have also been asked to pay tribute to the late Paul Bocuse by preparing a dish inspired by the “pope of gastronomy” and “Chef of the Century,” the latter title bestowed by the Culinary Institute of America.

Bocuse died in January at the age of 91.

Participating restaurants include some of the trendiest and most prestigious dining destinations in the world, including Mr & Mrs Bund in Shanghai; Le Coucou in New York; and Arzak in San Sebastian, Spain.

In line with chef Ducasse’s culinary ethos, restaurants have been asked to create healthier, sustainable French menus than the world is pehaps used to. Restaurants have also been asked to donate five per cent of proceeds to a local health or environmental charity of their choice.

Here’s a look at Good France by the numbers:

Participation by continent

Europe: 41 per cent

Asia: 25 per cent

Americas: 20 per cent

Africa: 13 per cent

Oceania: 1 per cent

Top 10 countries by number of restaurants participating

1. Poland

2. Greece

3. Brazil

4. Russia

5. India

6. Spain

7. Vietnam

8. Italy

9. UK

10. Japan

Countries participating for the first time: Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the Maldives and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants. — AFP-Relaxnews