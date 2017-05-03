Last updated -- GMT+8

Restaurant goes viral over ‘fish and chips’

Wednesday May 3, 2017
07:23 PM GMT+8

Jaze Phua did not expect the dish he ordered to be little more than little fish and potato slices. — Facebook picJaze Phua did not expect the dish he ordered to be little more than little fish and potato slices. — Facebook picSINGAPORE, May 3 — A restaurant's interpretation of the popular fish and chips dish went viral on Facebook. Singaporean Jaze Phua posted what he ordered from the Level33 restaurant, which to his amusement, was nothing like he'd imagined.

Fish and chips traditionally consists of filleted fish (usually dory) fried in batter, served alongside thickly cut potato, also fried. What Phua received was whitebait, the immature fry of various species of fish, placed on top of slivers of fried potato, with slices of lemon alongside.

The dish cost S$13 (RM56.15), though Phua had mistakenly written on his post that it cost S$17.50.

When queried by the Straits Times, the restaurant's British executive chef Jimi Tegerdine said the dish was a modified version of an earlier iteration - which was nuggets of fried dory on big potato cubes. The dish is meant to be part of the restaurant's selection of bar food, snacks meant to be eaten as accompaniment to drinks.

The change was made as patrons said the portion was too big to eat comfortably and thus this version of fish and chips was born.

Interestingly enough the restaurant does serve fish and chips the traditional way, but only as part of a S$42 set lunch, alongside a whole langoustine and a buffet of appetisers.

Still, perhaps in future the restaurant would take better care in naming its dishes so as not to disappoint future patrons hungry for a standard portion of fish and chips.

