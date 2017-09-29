Rene Redzepi gives Facebook update on Noma 2.0 (VIDEO)

In the video message to his fans, Redzepi confirms once again that the re-opening has been pushed back from December to early 2018. — AFP picCOPENHAGEN, Sept 29 — Chef René Redzepi has published a new video on Facebook providing an update on the renaissance of his award-winning restaurant Noma.

Throughout the last few months, Redzepi said he has been traveling the Faroe Islands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark with his team, researching new ideas for Noma 2.0 and updating their “old knowledge.”

“We’re excited for the next 14 years,” he said, in reference to the old Noma’s 14-year run.

“To push again, to learn again.”

He said he wants to avoid falling into the same culinary tropes already explored at the old Noma.

“We promised ourselves that we’re not going to open until we’re ready.” — AFP-Relaxnews