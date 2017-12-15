RedTail Bar by Zouk lands in Resorts World Genting in 2018

RedTail Bar will open at Resorts World Genting next month. — Picture courtesy of Zouk GentingKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Zouk Genting is set to revolutionise Malaysia’s nightlife scene with four distinctive destination zones all under one roof — Zouk Beach, Zouk Club, Capital and RedTail Bar by Zouk — at Resorts World Genting.

First to open in January 2018 will be 4,289 sq ft RedTail Bar featuring a décor that champions South-east Asian art.

With a beer bar and Tiki bar, the new-style gaming bar promises to be the perfect setting for pre-club drinks and group celebrations.

In addition to Xbox E-Games, beer pong, darts and pool RedTail will also regularly host real time e-gaming tournaments as well as ‘live’ music performances and sports telecasts.

On the menu will be Zouk’s many unique concoctions and dishes — for example, the sour plum shot, a bestseller in Singapore and part of the Zouk DNA.

No other details are known about the other three ‘destination zones’ at time of writing — apart from a projected opening date of the second quarter of 2018.

Zouk has been around for more than two decades, gaining various recognitions since its inception in Singapore in 1991 and in Malaysia in 2004.

At present, Zouk is ranked as Asia’s best club and a perennial top-ten fixture in DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs global poll.

Zouk was acquired by Genting Hong Kong in 2015.