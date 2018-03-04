Recreate this non-alcoholic cocktail for your Oscar viewing party

The Sidekick cocktail for the Oscars. — Oscars handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, March 4 — Whether you're throwing a dress-up Oscar viewing party with friends, or plan to watch in your pyjamas with unwashed hair and a bowl of popcorn, viewers can get a taste of Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year by recreating recipes that will be served to the glitterati that night.

When the awards have been handed out, Hollywood A-listers will let their proverbial hair down at the annual Governors Ball, where Wolfgang Puck will preside over his 24th gala dinner to the stars.

The party's 1,500 guests will have 60 foods to choose from and a bottomless bar of haute cocktails to sip.

For teetotallers, here's an alcohol-free cocktail that's no less festive.

The Sidekick (non-alcoholic)

Ingredients:

2 ounces Cold Hibiscus Tea

1 1/2 ounces Fresh Lemon Juice

1 1/2 ounces Tonic Water

1 ounce Simple Syrup Sliced Cucumber and Borage Flowers for Garnish

Preparation:

1. Combine hibiscus tea, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Gently shake and roll in tonic water.

3. Pour over fresh ice into a Collins glass.

4. Garnish: Wrap thin cucumber slice around inside of glass and top with borage flowers. Inspiration: Every great hero needs a faithful sidekick. The drink offers a thoughtful combination of tangy, vibrant hibiscus, fresh citrus and effervescent tonic complemented by an elegant garnish. — AFP-Relaxnews