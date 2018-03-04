Wolfgang Puck’s chicken pot pie recipe

Wolfgang Puck's chicken pot pie — Oscars handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, March 4 — Whether you're throwing a dress-up Oscar viewing party with friends, or plan to watch in your pyjamas with unwashed hair and a bowl of popcorn, viewers can get a taste of Hollywood's most glamorous night of the year by recreating recipes that will served to the glitterati that night.

When the awards have been handed out, Hollywood A-listers will let their proverbial hair down at the annual Governors Ball, where Wolfgang Puck will preside over his 24th gala dinner to the stars.

The party's 1,500 guests will have 60 foods to choose from, and a bottomless bar of haute cocktails to sip.

Here's Puck's recipe for his signature chicken pot pie.

Chicken pot pie (recipe courtesy Wolfgang Puck, adapted from Wolfgang Puck Makes it Easy, Rutledge Hill Press, 2004)

Yield: Serves 4

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1-inch chunks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 4 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/2 pound organic red-skinned potatoes, cut into

1/2-inch pieces 1/2 pound organic carrots, peeled and cut into

1/2-inch pieces

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 sprig thyme 1 bay leaf

1 cup white wine 2 cups organic chicken stock

1 cup plus

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1/4 cup dry sherry

1/2 cup shelled or frozen peas

Approximately 1/2 pound frozen puff pastry, defrosted following package instructions

1 cage-free egg

Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper, and toss in a mixing bowl with two tablespoons of the flour until evenly coated.

In a large skillet over high heat, heat two tablespoons of the oil.

Add the chicken pieces, reduce the heat slightly, and sauté, turning them occasionally, until light golden and thoroughly cooked, about five to 10 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.

Add the remaining oil and two tablespoons of the butter to the pan, then add the potatoes, carrots, and onions and sauté until they begin to look glossy and bright, two to three minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium, stir in the garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme, and bay leaf, and sauté, just until the vegetables begin to colour slightly, two to three minutes more.

Add the wine, turn up the heat, stir and scrape with a wooden spoon to deglaze the pan deposits, and simmer until the liquid reduces by about half, three to five minutes.

Add the chicken stock and the one cup of cream.

Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat slightly, and simmer briskly until the liquid reduces by about half again and is thick and creamy, about 15 minutes. R

emove the sprig of thyme and the bay leaf.

Stir in the reserved chicken pieces and the sherry.

Stir together the butter and remaining flour and stir this paste into the mixture. Season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper.

Transfer to four large individual ovenproof two-cup soup bowls, four ramekins of the same size, or a two-quart baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the filling is cold, at least an hour.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Make sure the puff pastry is no thicker than 1/4 inch.

With the tip of a sharp knife, cut the pastry into four circles that will overhang the rim of the serving bowls or ramekins by about half an inch; for a single large baking dish, cut four circles that will cover its top, or use one large sheet. In a small bowl, beat together the egg and the remaining one tablespoon cream to make an egg wash.

Brush the tops and outsides of the rims of the bowls.

Place the bowls, ramekins, or baking dish on a baking tray and place the puff pastry circles on top, pressing them gently over the sides of the dishes.

Pierce the tops with the tip of a paring knife. Brush the top of the pastry with egg wash.

Carefully transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the filling is bubbling hot and the pastry is a deep golden brown, 25 to 35 minutes. Serve hot. — AFP-Relaxnews