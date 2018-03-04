Recreate the Oscars at home with Wolfgang Puck’s mac and cheese recipe

Wolfgang Puck's truffle macaroni and cheese. — Oscars handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, March 4 — Whether you’re throwing a dress-up Oscar viewing party with friends, or plan to watch in your pyjamas with unwashed hair and a bowl of popcorn, viewers can get a taste of Hollywood’s most glamorous night of the year by recreating recipes that will served to the glitterati that night.

When all the awards have been handed out on Sunday night, Hollywood A-listers will let their proverbial hair down at the annual Governors Ball, where Wolfgang Puck will preside over his 24th gala dinner to the stars.

The party’s 1,500 guests will have 60 foods to choose from, and a bottomless bar of haute cocktails to sip.

Here’s one of Puck’s recurring dishes: Baked macaroni and cheese

Servings: Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 ounces elbow macaroni

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 1/2 cups milk 3 tablespoons finely chopped black truffle (optional)

1/2 medium white onion

1 bay leaf

10 ounces sharp aged white Cheddar, shredded

3 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded

1 ounce freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Pinch cayenne

2 drops black winter truffle oil (optional)

1 cup fresh brioche or challah bread crumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

Thinly sliced fresh black truffles, for garnish (optional)

Steps:

Step One: Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, tender but still chewy, about seven minutes. Drain and transfer to lightly oiled baking pan. Set aside.

Step Two: While macaroni cooks, melt three tablespoons butter in separate pot over low heat. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring constantly, for four minutes.

Step Three: Add milk, chopped truffle, onion, and bay leaf to butter-flour mixture. Raise heat slightly and simmer for 10 minutes, until creamy, stirring regularly. Discard onion and bay leaf. Remove from heat.

Step Four: Stir in 3/4 of aged Cheddar along with other cheeses. Season with salt, black pepper, cayenne, and truffle oil if desired. Fold in macaroni. Pour into two-quart casserole. Top with remaining Cheddar.

Step Five: Melt remaining butter in sauté pan. Add breadcrumbs and parsley. Toss to coat. Spread crumb mixture evenly over top of macaroni.

Step Six: Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven let stand for about 5 minutes. Top with shaved truffle, if desired, before serving. — AFP-Relaxnews