Rare 50-year-old Glenlivet whisky up for auction in Malaysia

The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1966, a 50-year-old bottle of Scotch whisky. — Picture courtesy of GlenlivetKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Whisky lovers, if you’ve been looking to get your hands on the rare Vintage 1966 from The Glenlivet Winchester Collection, take note that it arrives in Malaysia in May 2017.

There are only 100 bottles in existence and each comes with a unique serial number. The one making its way here is Bottle No 10 and only members of the Guardians of The Glenlivet will be able to participate in the auction to own this exquisite whisky.

Arguably the largest whisky community in the country, the Malaysian chapter of the Guardians of The Glenlivet was formed through a series of “taste and discover” events, and is part of a global community stretching over 37 countries.

“Previously, the single bottle of Vintage 1964 that came to Malaysia fetched a record-breaking price of RM96,000 when it was auctioned in 2015. We are excited to see if we can cross the six digit mark at the auction for Vintage 1966,” said Pernod Ricard Malaysia brand manager Benedict Yong.

“Given its rarity, and the success of the last auction, we look forward to see how it will be received by the community of maturing and growing whisky lovers in the country. It is not often that one will get the opportunity to own such an exquisite hand-crafted bottle, where every sip represents 50 years of perfection,” he added.

Pernod Ricard Malaysia brand manager Benedict Yong hopes to witness another milestone for The Glenlivet with a record-breaking price for the Vintage 1966. — Picture courtesy of GlenlivetThe Vintage 1966 is the second release in the Winchester Collection, a series of 50-year-old Scotch whiskies from the single malt that started it all. The Vintage 1966 was aged entirely in a used sherry cask as opposed to a Bourbon hogshead cask that was used for the Vintage 1964.

The resulting single malt is a remarkable liquid that layers the soft smooth notes of The Glenlivet with delicate spice — a teasing intermingling of cinnamon and liquorice — and offers an exceptionally long, smooth finish, with a pleasing hint of dryness.

The auction for Bottle No 10 will be held at Mantra Bar KL on May 25 2017. The winner of the auction will also enjoy two business class tickets to Scotland, a money-can’t-buy 3D/2N stay at the Chivas Brothers guesthouse, and private tours and tastings at the distilleries.

Tickets for the auction are priced at RM80 for Guardians of the Glenlivet, or RM120 for non-Guardians. Guardians will be permitted to bring three guests each, at the special Guardians’ price. More details for the tickets are available at www.theglenlivetguardians.com.my.

A non-bidding guest will also walk away with a bottle of The Glenlivet 25 Year Old XXV worth RM3,000 just by participating in a game to guess the final bid price on the auction night.

But that’s not all: There will also be giveaways up for grabs on The Glenlivet’s Facebook page. Four bottles of The Glenlivet 15 Year Old worth RM550 each will be given to those who are able to guess the final bid price.

As a reference, The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1966 is currently priced globally at US$25,000 (RM108,787).