Quick and easy zucchini ‘pasta’ recipe to try out (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 11 — Craving for pasta but don’t really want to put in those hours working it off? Well, this chicken pesto and zucchini “pasta” recipe from popular YouTube channel Tasty may be just what you need.

You’ll need these ingredients that will serve four: 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 3 zucchinis, 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, 4 cups of basil, 1 cup of grated parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup of pine nuts, 2 cloves of garlic, the juice of 1/2 lemon, 1/2 cup of olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Combine the basil, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a food processor. Pulse until you get a smooth texture and set aside.

Using a vegetable peeler, shave ribbons of the zucchini until you reach the seeds. Next, sice the cherry tomatoes in half and set aside.

Add a little oil to a pan over medium high. Cook the chicken breasts, adding a sprinkle of salt and pepper, until browned on all surfaces.

Now turn off the heat and add the cherry tomatoes, pesto, and zucchini ribbons. Toss until well combined and heated through. Enjoy!

