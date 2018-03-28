Pioneering Chinese whisky makers honoured in whisky hall of fame

Kavalan Solist whisky. — Picture courtesy of KavalanTAIPEI, March 28 — The Chinese father and son duo who founded Taiwan’s first whisky distillery were inducted into a hall of fame that pays tribute to individuals who have made a lasting contribution to the world of whisky.

Tien Tsai Lee and Yu-Ting Lee of the whisky brand Kavalan are the first Chinese whisky makers to be admitted into the annals of the World Whiskies Awards Hall of Fame, which were organised by the World Drinks Awards in London recently.

Damian Riley Smith, WWA CEO, called Kavalan’s founders the “father and son team who have transformed the global whisky industry, who have shifted its frontiers through entrepreneur passion and innovation.”

Quickly after being founded in 2005, the Taiwanese brand caused a stir in the whisky establishment by beating some of the industry’s oldest brands in blind tastings and taking the title of world’s best single malt whisky for its Solist Vinho Barrique at the same awards in 2015 — just 10 years after opening.

Since then, the brand has collected more than 250 gold awards. Kavalan is sold in 68 countries.

Whisky connoisseurs looking to add a new bottle to their collection may also want to scan the big winners of the World Whiskies Awards 2018, handed out last week:

World’s Best Wheat: Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask

World’s Best Corn: Balcone’s True Blue 100

World’s Best Rye: 291 Colorado Rye Aspen Stave Finish

World’s Best Grain: Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky

World’s Best Bourbon: 1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

World’s Best Blended Malt: Taketsuru 17 Year-Old

World’s Best Blended Limited Release: Ichiro’s Malt & Grain Limited Edition

World’s Best Blended: Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve

World’s Best Single Cask Single Malt: Sullivan’s Cove American Oak Single Cask

World’s Best Single Malt: Hakushu 25-Year-Old — AFP-Relaxnews