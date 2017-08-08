Pablo Cheese Tart opens first outlet in Singapore

Pablo Cheese Tart is now open in Singapore at Wisma Atria. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Aug 8 — Pablo Cheese Tart Singapore opened today to a queue of fans waiting to get their first bite of the popular Japanese snack.

Even before the 78-seater outlet at Wisma Atria opened at noon, queues had formed in anticipation.

Part-time student Grace Law, 24, was the first in line with two of her friends and had started queueing at 9.20am, three hours before the cafe’s official opening.

“They have a goodie bag that I want. If I come later, other people cut queue and they want to buy more than one set, then I won’t be able to get any,” said Law, who has been to Pablo’s outlet in Osaka.

“We want to try everything. We came as a group so we can share the cost,” added Law.

Also in the queue was assistant engineer Chuah Hao Cai, 27, who headed to the store right after he got off work on the night shift. “I tried it in Tokyo and it left a very deep impression in me. I always hoped to buy it for my family, so (now that) it (has) come to Singapore, I can,” said Chuah.

Just like the one in Japan, Pablo’s cheese tart will be filled with custard-like cream cheese encased in a freshly baked crust. The outlet will also offer its signature 15cm-wide cheese tart and its premium cheese tart made from two types of cream cheese.

To ensure that the quality of tarts here are of the same standard as those offered in Japan, Pablo Singapore sent a team of chefs to the Osaka outlet where they went through a month of rigorous training, according to Pablo Cheese Tart Singapore.

Customers here will also be able to get an array of cheese-based products such as the Match Cheese Tart (S$18/RM57) and Chocolate Cheese tart (S$18), as well as a Cheese Soft Serve Ice Cream (S$3.90). They can also sink their teeth into mini cheese tarts that are available in three flavours — plain, matcha and chocolate. Currently, only the plain cheese tarts are available, starting from S$3.50. The matcha and chocolate flavours will be released in the next few months.

The tarts can be paired with Pablo’s signature coffee priced at S$5.50 for a hot drink and S$6.00 for a cold drink, or try Pablo’s smoothie, which starts from S$7.80.

Founder and CEO of Pablo Japan Masamitsu Sakimoto, who was at the opening in Singapore, shared that Singaporeans will have more to look forward to: “We will be bringing a lot of new flavours, including Singapore limited flavours.” — TODAY

*Pablo Cheese Tart Singapore is located at Wisma Atria, #01-02/03. Visit www.pablo.com.sg for more information.