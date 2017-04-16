Our five favourite places for roast duck in KL, PJ and Klang

Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Roast duck is always my meat of choice as there is something unbeatable in the heavenly combination of crispy skin with moist tender meat.

Usually one eats it with a plate of rice but if you prefer a lighter alternative, wantan noodles will also fit the bill.

For good roast duck, it all boils down to the quality of the bird and the roasting technique. Younger and smaller birds are often preferred as they yield a finer texture.

The process starts with cleaning the ducks and marinating them with herbs and spices for many hours. This helps reduce the gamey smell of the meat.

The duck will be hung overnight and left to dry. Some restaurateurs even blow a fan directly onto the birds to ensure all the moisture is evaporated.

The next day, the ducks will be roasted in a standing Apollo oven. Some prefer to use charcoal to fuel the fire for the oven as it gives a nice smoky aroma to the birds.

Just before it is served, some places bathe the duck in hot oil for the skin to be crispy.

Restoran I-Po

No. 180, Jalan Batu Unjur 1, Bayu Perdana, Klang

Open: 8.30am to 5pm

Closed every second Wednesday of the month

The roast duck at this Klang eatery remains one of the best chiefly due to its roasting method using a fiery charcoal fuelled fire.

The duck meat is tender and has a slight smoky flavour.

It is perfectly paired with crispy skin thanks to a quick hot oil bath before it hits your table. You also have an array of home cooked dishes to choose from to go with your meal.

Loong Foong Seafood

1, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, PJ

Open: 5pm to 10.30pm

Closed on Monday

Look out for the queue in the evening as everyone seems to hanker for this roast duck at dinnertime. It is roasted in batches to ensure it is fresh and juicy.

You can either dine in or take away. Here the duck is tender and moist with a nice crispy skin. If they run out of ducks, try the other restaurant across the road that also serves roast duck.

Some customers believe the other place is far superior than this old stalwart.

Restoran BBQ Kong Meng

No. 11, Jalan Lorong Bunga Melati 2A, Taman Maju Jaya, 9th Mile, Cheras, KL

Open: 11am to 7pm

Closed on Wednesday

It is completely worth your time to drive to this restaurant that serves superb roast duck. We love the crispy skin from the hot oil bath and the meat is juicy and succulent.

Dip the duck into their homemade chilli sauce; an addictive tangy and spicy dip made with chillies and lime.

Village Roast Duck

Bangsar Village, Jalan Telawi 1, Bangsar, KL

Open daily: 11am to 10pm

For London-styled roast duck, a good choice is Village Roast Duck. Here the duck is served with a sauce that makes its skin less crispy. What it makes up for is the tender meat and slight smoky aroma.

Ask for it to be deboned so you can enjoy it without fuss. For a quick one-dish meal, opt for the roast duck with wantan noodles. If you are dining in a bigger group, their cooked dishes like the claypot eggplant and steamed pork patty with salted fish are excellent choices.

The place tends to be rather busy during lunch and dinner, so be patient. They also have branches in The Gardens Mall and Pavilion KL.

Kenny Hills Bistro

Lot H-1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku, KL

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm

Closed on Mondays

Treat yourself during lunch time to the excellent roast duck rice here. The ducks are under the care of Hong Kong chef Chan who cut his teeth at places like Kam Lun Tai and Four Seasons London’s outpost in Malaysia.

You will discover that the roast duck has a finer texture compared to other places as they use top grade ducks. There is also none of the gamey smell usually associated with the roast duck as it has been marinated for 12 hours with spices and herbs.

You get a choice of three dips; duck broth, soy sauce and the incredibly addictive chilli sauce. The chilli sauce, made with dried shrimps, red chillies, shallots and oil, is a big hit with their customers who often ask for more.