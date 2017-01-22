Our five Chinese New Year essentials

Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it’s time to stock up the essentials for the festivities. Everyone will be making a beeline for the shops... but what is sold where? Here’s a small guide to some of our favourites:

Nian Gao

This auspicious sticky rice cake is a must for the occasion since eating it means you will have increasing prosperity for the new year.

It is essentially a mixture of glutinous rice flour with sugar that is slowly steamed for at least 15 hours or more, until it caramelises to a brown colour. Usually it’s steamed in a tin lined with banana leaves that imparts a nice fragrance.

Peranakan chef and cookbook author Debbie Teoh tells us the tip to choosing a good nian gao is to just use your nose. Sniff the nian gao to see if it has a caramelised sugar aroma. It must also have a nice brown colour.

If you cut into the nian gao and it’s soft at the bottom layer, that is a sign that the seller may have taken a shortcut and not steamed the glutinous rice flour and sugar mixture for at least 15 hours upwards. This may result in the nian gao getting moldy after one week so eat it quickly.

Waxed meats

A popular dish during the festivities is lap mei fan where steamed waxed meats is mixed with fluffy cooked rice in a claypot. You can also eat the steamed waxed meats with the powdery arrow roots.

There is a selection of waxed meats, like pork sausage (lap cheong), liver sausage (yuen cheong), waxed duck (lap arp) and belly pork (lap yuk). The duck is available either as a whole leg or the breast meat. To select, look for the waxed meats that have a distinct aroma of wine with no rancid oil smell.

Look for a popular trusted brand Wing Chow that hails from Hong Kong for its lap cheong and yuen cheong. A good selection of waxed meats can be found at Jutongon, No. 5, Jalan SS2/30, Sea Park, PJ. Tel: 03-78772618. When you buy them, the waxed sausages are counted by the bunch tied with string.

Luxurious food items

Since it’s a time to celebrate, you’re entitled to splash out on luxurious food items like abalone, mushrooms and sea cucumbers. A preferred brand for canned abalone is the Mexican wheel brand. Find these items at Chinese shops that specialise in dried Chinese foodstuff like Kwong Yeow Heng along Jalan Kasturi just opposite Central Market.

Cookies and nibbles

Everyone has their favourite sweet treats for the festivities. Usually a yearly indulgence, the stalls would be out in full force with their jars full of goodies to tempt you. An essential is pineapple tarts made by Debbie Teoh (https://www.facebook.com/Debbie-Teohs-World-Of-Nyonya-748221371905077/).

Her made-to-order dainty treats are favoured for their melt-in-the-mouth pastry and homemade pineapple jam.

If you are looking for goodies to pick up straight away, shop at the stall in front of Classmen’s Shop and opposite TMC, Lorong Ara Kiri, Lucky Garden, Bangsar, KL.

It is opened from 7am to 12pm every day till Chinese New Year. Their bestsellers are the crunchy addictive kuih ros, delicate love letters or kuih kapit with a distinct coconut milk aroma and their puffed rice snack.

Candied vegetables, fruits and nuts

Fill up your tray of togetherness with a variety of candied items that have sweet meanings for the festive occasion. Items like the lotus root is believed to mean abundance year after year while coconut strips signify togetherness and lotus seeds mean fertility.

Shop for these sugar coated vegetables, fruits and nuts at the stall along Jalan Hang Lekir which is opposite Koon Kee Restaurant. The stall is open from 7.30am onwards till late at night. You can select a mixed variety where at least six types are packed in a bag or choose the items you prefer.