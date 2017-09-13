Olive Garden ups ante on popular never-ending pasta pass

The Never-Ending Pasta Pass costs US$100. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 13 — The Olive Garden is upping the stakes in its wildly popular “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” promotion by tacking on a trip for two to Italy for US$100 (RM419).

How popular is the pass? The restaurant chain claims that last year, all 21,000 cards — which entitles the holder to unlimited pasta for eight weeks — sold out in one second.

When the campaign first launched a few years ago, it sparked a frenzied black market, with some passes being scalped on eBay.

This year, the promotion got more interesting, with a new “Pasta Passport to Italy.” For a hundred more bucks, 50 cardholders will be able to eat all the pasta they want, and travel to Italy for an eight-day, seven-night all-inclusive trip for two.

Stops will include Siena, Florence, Assisi, Rome, Vatican City, and Pisa.

As part of the Never-Ending Pasta Pass, cardholders are entitled to unlimited servings of pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks.

In 2014, Starbucks similarly launched a contest that handed out gold cards to 14 winners around the world, entitling them to a free food and drinks through to 2045.

Burger King in Japan also hosts an all-you-can-eat Whopper challenge regularly that invites customers to eat all the burgers they can in 30 minutes for around US$11.

For The Olive Garden’s debut year, only 1,000 passes were made available. This year, that’s up to 22,000.

Sale opens September 14 at 2pm EST for 30 minutes at www.PastaPass.com. — AFP-Relaxnews