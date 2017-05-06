Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Obama to back healthy eating at Milan food conference

Saturday May 6, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Speech delays linked to mobile devicesThe Edit: Speech delays linked to mobile devices

The Edit: Kanye West exits social mediaThe Edit: Kanye West exits social media

The Edit: Ivanka Trump no feminist, say criticsThe Edit: Ivanka Trump no feminist, say critics

The Edit: Masters of skin ink in Costa RicaThe Edit: Masters of skin ink in Costa Rica

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay talks then US President Barack Obama through the finer points of grilling as the president hosts a barbeque for students on the South Lawn of the White House June 19, 2009. — Reuters picCelebrity chef Bobby Flay talks then US President Barack Obama through the finer points of grilling as the president hosts a barbeque for students on the South Lawn of the White House June 19, 2009. — Reuters picMILAN, May 6 — Barack Obama will be the keynote speaker at a food innovation conference this month in Milan, the latest move by the former US president to help foster healthy eating.

The third edition of “Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit” will be held May 9-11, focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution.

More than 200 speakers from around the world are expected to attend, with Obama giving the keynote address on May 9.

He will also participate in a discussion with Sam Kass, a former White House chef and the former president’s advisor on nutrition policy.

Advocating healthy eating was a particular concern of Michelle Obama’s while she was First Lady, including her Let’s Move initiative to fight childhood obesity — which dovetailed with the president’s landmark health care reforms.

The speech comes shortly before Obama is scheduled to hold a public discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on May 25 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline