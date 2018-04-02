Now in Malaysia, a Spanish wine for every occasion

A perfect wine which tackles every wine-enthusiasts needs. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — We drink it with a nice dinner and covet it after a long day at work.

When there is a party, it always finds its way to the table.

Yes, we are talking about wine and the top Rioja wine brand in the world Campo Viejo offers a perfect bottle for any given occasion.

It comes in three different variations — Tempranillo, Reserva and Gran Reserva — and each type offers a unique blend and leaves a wine-lover wanting more.

The Reserva label captures the best Rioja has to offer. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarThe Spanish wine company's goal — by introducing these three labels to Malaysia — is to offer us a taste of Ambassador Darcy Wilkosz believes the Campo Viejo labels will give Malaysians an insight to a Spanish lifestyle. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarSpanish life.

“Campo Viejo is the outcome of tradition meeting innovation to bring you the most exquisite expression of Tempranillo.

“Through its craftsmanship, we are introducing today to wine enthusiasts in Malaysia, a slice of that expressive, vibrant Spanish life,” said Darcy Wilkosz, wine ambassador for global spirits and wine leader Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

The Tempranillo is the cheapest of the three and offers a very young and vibrant kick.

This wine spends four months in American oak casks before spending the rest of its ageing in the bottle.

Due to its price and taste, it’s a perfect "go-to" wine.

The Reserva is made of Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo grapes and upon the first swirl gives wine enthusiasts a very fruity scent enriched by the complex aromas developed during the ageing.

This wine spends 18 months in American and French oak casks before rounding off its ageing in the bottle for a similar period.

“The Reserva would be best described as a drink for every monthly occasion. Maybe a glass or two a week depending truly on your preference,” Wilkosz said.

The Gran Reserva is the best of the lot and is the perfect wine for a special moment.

It is aged for a minimum of five years and spends another two years in French and American oak casks.

It is then rounded off in the bottle for a minimum of 24 months.

From the first sip to the last, it offers everything a wine-lover longs for: hints of coffee, chocolate, fruity aromas and a bit of tobacco.

Along with its long list of awards, Campo Viejo is one of the first wineries in the world to be certified Carbon Neutral.

The brand’s dedication to Rioja winemaking — since its first vintage in 1959 — has been unmatchable and is a perfect bottle to enjoy with your drinking group.

All three are great with food.

The Tempranillo’s best pairing is with a fresh salad while the Reserva can best be indulged with some grilled beef with black pepper.

The Gran Reserva goes well with lamb stew with chestnuts sauce and of course, your perfect date.