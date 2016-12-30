No antibiotics in Burger King, Tim Hortons chicken (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Burger King and Tim Hortons are switching to chicken raised without antibiotics considered “critically important” to human medicine.

Concern has been growing that the overuse of antibiotics is contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria dubbed “superbugs.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least two million people in the United States are infected with drug-resistant bacteria each year and 23,000 die as a result.

Burger King will switch to chicken raised without antibiotics. — File picThe change is coming to US stores in 2017 and in Canada in 2018, according to Restaurant Brands International, the owner of both chains.

McDonald's already removed all antibiotics important to human medicine from its US chicken supply. Wendy's said it would phase them out by 2017.

Chick-fil-A is switching to chicken raised without any antibiotics by the end of 2019.

Only Yum Brands' KFC stands out as the last major chicken chain to not make a move. — Reuters