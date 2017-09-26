Nigella Lawson loves Malaysian dish of golden egg curry

British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson (pic) is taken up by the 'enlivening' paste of the Malaysian golden egg curry. ― AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson said the Malaysian dish of golden egg curry has made her obsessed with fresh turmeric.

In an opinion piece on UK paper the Guardian, Lawson wrote about how an “enlivening” curry paste could be made quickly by blending turmeric, chillies, shallots, ginger and garlic with a stick blender, rather than using ready-made Thai curry pastes.

“Anyway, this is a Malaysian dish (taught to me by a Malaysian, so I can vouch for its authenticity) that bears no resemblance to the hideous, sultana-studded, hard-boiled egg curries of my childhood.

“You fry your almost fluoro-yellow aromatic mush, add coconut milk and tamarind, then crack in eggs and let them cook in the fierily fragrant sauce. Make the sauce in advance, and stash it in the fridge, or cook and freeze the paste, and you are moments away from supper at the end of a hectic day,” Lawson said in her article titled “Instagram can make a cook despair” published Saturday.

The TV chef wrote about how she worried if people might stop cooking dishes like stews because such food would look unattractive on the photo-sharing platform.

“When I post a picture of a stew, I feel I have to remind people — who find the messy brownness unappealing – that 1) stews are brown and 2) brown food tastes the best,” she said.

“Instafood is a strange place: so many quadruple-tiered ombré-iced cakes (how on Earth do you even slice them, let alone eat them?); so much perfectly styled food — there only because it looks pretty. Could smoothie bowls ever have been a Thing without Instagram? Are they even a Thing off it? I have never knowingly met anyone who’s eaten one.”