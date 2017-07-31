Nice try: MyBurgerLab takes a bite at McDonald’s nasi lemak burger

A sneak peek of the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burger as shared on Twitter by myBurgerLab.KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — It looks like a burger battle could be brewing with local food joint myBurgerLab announcing the release of its very own Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burger to take on McDonald’s Singapore’s Nasi Lemak Burger, which our neighbours down South couldn’t stop raving about.

McDonald’s Singapore had earlier this month unveiled the Nasi Lemak Burger in conjunction with the nation-state’s National Day. Needless to say, Singaporeans were raving about the burger which featured a coconut-flavoured chicken patty, a fried egg, sambal sauce and cucumber slices.

And since the burger wasn’t featured on our menu here, you could say that myBurgerLab took it upon themselves to see to it that we too had a version with a recent tweet merely saying: “Dear Singapore, nice try but…”

According to Channel NewsAsia, the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger was a response to everyone who had requested for the burger to be made “because Malaysia’s McDonald’s didn’t have it”.

A spokesperson for myBurgerLab was quote as saying that the recipe for the burger was actually conceived three years ago but the burger was never launched as the joint felt the burger would be a “boring” product. “We thought: ‘Why would you eat a nasi lemak burger when you can have nasi lemak?’

A check on myBurgerLab’s Facebook page revealed that plans for the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang Burger is set to materialise sooner, think this Friday (August 4)!

The popular burger joint also revealed that preordering details will be announced soon on its social media pages. So are you excited to try out the burger or will you be sticking to your regular plate of nasi lemak?