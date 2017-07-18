New ways to enjoy rosé wine this summer

The 'frosé' cocktail is like a rosé wine granita. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 17 — Although wine buffs sometimes turn their noses up at rosé, several recent innovations are on a mission to bring the pink drink to the forefront this summer.

A cool granita cocktail

The various “rosé with grapefruit” concoctions, developed a few years ago based on mixes rosé drinkers often made themselves, have had their moment, it seems. Last summer’s trendy “frosé” — from “frozen” and “rosé” — a house cocktail made from the rose-tinted tipple has truly taken hold this summer, both at home and in restaurants. This icy concoction is like a slushie or snow cone, made by mixing up ice cubes with strawberries and rosé wine. A dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice brings out the flavors. Party people can also add vodka.

In popsicle format

At the last edition of the SIAL Paris international food exhibition, a Dutch start-up revealed frozen cocktails in stick format for drinkers to suck like popsicles. Frozen rosé treats have already sprung up in the USA, with the American brand FrutaPop making a boozy adult version of its famous ice pop.

A rosé deodorant

Hardcore rosé fans can enjoy the fruity aromas of their favorite tipple all day long thanks to American brand Native’s deodorant with a rosé wine fragrance. The range includes the sweet smell of other refreshing wines, like mimosa and sangria. Still, there’s no chance of getting tipsy while keeping B.O. at bay, as the deodorants are alcohol-free. This crazy idea is reminiscent of Groupon’s prosecco nail polish, another recent creation bringing wine to the world of personal care. — AFP-Relaxnews