Never mind your messy mouth and fingers… dirty bread is in Malaysia!

D’Croissant’s Dino Dirty Bun is so popular that they have to limit it to three croissants a day for customers. — Picture courtesy of D’Croissant FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The hype about Beijing’s dirty bread is a messy reality here. Many bakeries are jumping on the bandwagon to launch their version of the super popular Zang Zang Bao, as it is called in Chinese.

Literally translated as “dirty, dirty bread”, long queues of people in Beijing and other cities in China waiting to buy it saw this chocolate bread being voted last year as one of the most popular baked goods in China by CCTV International.

As it’s hard to keep your mouth clean when you’re eating it, dirty bread became a social media darling, since messy lips and fingers are a sign to show you have scored one of the hottest eats of the year.

We round up places where you can get your hands and mouths dirty for your Instagram, around KL:

Original Cake Malaysia’s Dirty Bom is coated with melted chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder. — Picture courtesy of Original Cake Malaysia FacebookOriginal Cake’s Dirty Bom

Launching today at all their outlets in West Malaysia, the Dirty Bom is described as a slightly crispy pastry dipped in melted chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder.

Bite into this and you will get the sensation of oozing lava custard cream... like a bomb! This is brought to you by the folks who caused long queues for their light, fluffy castella cake.

Yesterday, D’Croissant launched their Clean Bun, made with white chocolate and custard. — Picture courtesy of D’Croissant’s FacebookD’Croissant

Since its launch on March 10, queues have been overwhelmingly long for their Dino Dirty Bun. The chocolate croissant is sold from 10.45am every day where walk-in customers are limited to just three per day!

Yesterday, the bakery launched a new version known as Clean Bun, a croissant filled with white chocolate and custard. The pastry is layered with melted white chocolate and dusted with snow powder.

Lavender’s version of Zang Zang Bao is now found in their bakeries in Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Lavender’s FacebookLavender Bakery

Described as a dirty choco Danish, the pastry is said to be layered with molten chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder. Fans will be happy to hear that since its launch in Johor Baru, the pastry is now available in KL from March 27 onwards.

Donutes Dirty Bread is available in limited stock daily at three of their outlets. — Picture courtesy of Donutes Coffee & Cake Baking Malaysia FacebookDonutes Coffee & Cake Baking Malaysia

Available in limited quantities at their Puchong, Kota Damansara and Subang Jaya outlets, their dirty bread is said to be a Danish pastry with 16 layers which is made from French butter and Japanese flour. The bread is said to be filled with chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder.