More young Singaporeans setting up pasar malam stalls

Financial planner Jacquelin Liew (left), 23, launched Milk Bites at this year’s Geylang Serai bazaar. The number of younger stall owners is said to be rising. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 29 — The number of people in their twenties who have been renting stalls at pasar malams has risen by about 15 per cent over the last three years, leasing agents say.

The uptick in interest from youths, according to leasing agents and some young vendors, is partly due to the soft job market coupled with the desire to be entrepreneurs. Pasar malams are also often viewed as a good place to “test market”.

Gina Tow, owner of Happy Rollies, started renting stalls at such markets three years ago at a Geylang Serai bazaar after graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic.

Since then, the 22-year-old, who has a diploma in nursing, has participated in 50 or more night markets across Ang Mo Kio, Jurong, Yishun and Boon Lay.

“It is a quite a good and thriving business, so I decided to just try it,” said Tow, who sells finger food, ice cream rolls, and watermelon “volcano” drinks.

Leasing agents noted that most of younger vendors prefer locations closer to the city and tend to offer food-related products.

According to Toh Kang San, 62, manager of Ya Loon Trading Company, which has been in the business of constructing and renting stalls for 25 years, markets in locations like Gardens by the Bay tend to see a greater demand from youths.

“(About) 30 per cent of stalls (there) are taken by young people. But those at neighbourhoods, it is about 10 per cent,” he said.

Another leasing agent Tay Khoon Hua, 59, estimates that about 15 per cent of the stalls he leases are to vendors in their twenties.

Tay, general manager of TLK Trade Fairs and Events, said: “Some of them go for holidays overseas and they see their food, like in Thailand and Taiwan. If it’s new, they want to bring in to start their own businesses.”

It is also the temporary and mobile nature of such markets that appeal to such young vendors.

“For example, if they do it for two weeks and the business isn’t good, they can stop. It’s temporary,” said Tay.

The high capital start-up costs at brick-and-mortar stores can be quite a deterrent.

Jacquelin Liew, 23, launched Milk Bites at this year’s Geylang Serai bazaar with her boyfriend selling fried milk in three different flavours.

She said: “The lease (for a retail store) is easily three years... We also have to factor in S$20,000 (RM62,240) to S$40,000 for renovation.

“Because of all these high costs, we decided we will go into events and night markets for now.”

Liew, who still hopes to have a physical store in future.

While retail rents in central locations can easily cost upwards of S$10,000, stalls in pasar malams usually range from about S$1,500 a month for a stall at a small-scale night market, to about S$9,000 for a large-scale event, and do not come with lengthy rental contracts. Liew added: “When I want to launch a (new) product, I will launch at pasar malams and see how the market responds to it.” — TODAY