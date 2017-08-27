Moonstruck by Inside Scoop’s ice cream mooncakes

Each snowskin covered ice cream mooncake needs to be made by hand as it’ll melt in the heat. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — ‘Tis the time for Mid-Autumn festival goodies and Inside Scoop’s ice cream mooncakes are perfect, especially in this hot weather.

Well-known for their preservative-free ice cream, Inside Scoop is pairing snowskin or ping pei mooncakes with their handcrafted ice cream.

In a demonstration to the media, founder Edmund Tan explained that each mooncake from Inside Scoop is painstakingly made by hand.

Inside Scoop’s team behind the mooncakes (from left to right) Chef Yi Jun, Edmund Tan and Lim Shiew Li.He tells us that it’s impossible for these snowskin covered mooncakes to be produced by a machine since it’s highly sensitive to heat.

On a daily basis, three chefs can only produce roughly 200 to 300 pieces per day. As the ice cream mooncakes are available in limited quantities, it’s best you book ahead for the Mid-Autumn festival celebrations that falls on October 4.

At Inside Scoop, each ice cream mooncake is painstakingly made by hand.You can enjoy four different ice cream flavours with each box that bears the theme, “Fly Me to the Moon.” All the mooncakes are enveloped with soft springy snow skin, giving you a nice texture contrast with the icy cold ice cream filling.

The snowskin is made from a mixture of koh fun, shortening, corn flour, cold water and icing sugar. It’s not that simple to wrap the snowskin around the ice cream.For chocolate lovers, there’s the Crunchy Chocolate Hazelnut, filled with a dark chocolate ice cream with bits of crunchy roasted hazelnuts and cone crumbs. The pale yellow moon cake is the Inside Scoop’s version of the traditional five nuts mooncake.

If you love pink, go for the Raspberry Cheesecake with Raspberry Yolk. Bite into the rich luscious raspberry cheesecake ice cream moon cake with a surprise within — a raspberry yolk with a lingering tangy fruit taste to refresh your tastebuds.

The King of Fruits is not forgotten with the Durian with Chocolate Ganache Yolk. Here, chocolate and durian make decadent partners.

It’s not easy to get a perfectly made ice cream mooncake, so when you get it right, it’s happy faces all around.As drinking tea is synonymous with the Mid-Autumn festival celebrations, the last flavour is Hojicha or Roasted Green Tea. This milky white moon cake has an intense flavour of green tea.

Orders for the ice cream mooncakes can be made via www.insidescoop.com.my from September 1 onwards. Each box has four ice cream mooncakes for RM100.

Each box will have five different flavours of ice cream mooncakes for you to enjoy.You can pick up your order from any Inside Scoop outlet within five working days from the date of your order.

Inside Scoop will also be holding roadshows at Sunway Velocity and Ben’s Independent Grocer in Publika to showcase the mooncakes.