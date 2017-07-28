Mister Potato debuts Malaysia’s first Purple Sweet Potato Crisps

Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps are available at all leading supermarkets and convenient outlets nationwide priced at RM4.84 per can. ― Picture courtesy of Mamee KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Hearing that familiar pop when you open up a can of potato chips will certainly excite even the most food conscious amongst us, who will be glad to know that there’s another option to try out: Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato.

The country’s leading snacks brand Mister Potato has introduced this exciting new purple sweet potato crisps, that offer a delightful surprise for those looking for a twist on an everyday favourite, in conjunction with the brands 25th anniversary.

In recent years, sweet potato has enjoyed “superfood” status among consumers and it has made its way in a variety of menus, from starters right up to desserts. So it’s easy to see why the purple crisp gained popularity among Malaysians for its unique colour and subtle sweetness.

Made from 100 per cent imported sweet potatoes, Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps contain no artificial flavouring or colouring, so you can be assured of the best snack enjoyment every time.

“In conjunction with the release of the new Mister Potato Purple Sweet Potato, Mamee looks to share a snack in taste and uniqueness of the product itself, not to mention this year is the 25th Anniversary of the brand. The purple crisp which guarantees the best purple snack enjoyment every time by using 100 per cent purple sweet potato imported and does not contain any artificial flavouring and colouring,” shared Mamee corporate communications media relations spokesperson Nadia Binti Jasmon.

“At Mamee, we want to continuously push the boundaries and be innovative with the snacks under our company’s care. With that innovative spirit in mind, we are certain that we will continue to upgrade our current range of products and continue to bring new and exciting snacks to the Malaysian market,” she added.

