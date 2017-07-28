Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Mister Potato debuts Malaysia’s first Purple Sweet Potato Crisps

Friday July 28, 2017
11:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Selena Gomez releases video for ‘Fetish’ (VIDEO)The Edit: Selena Gomez releases video for ‘Fetish’ (VIDEO)

Pakatan Harapan did not submit Anwar’s name to RoS, Dr M saysPakatan Harapan did not submit Anwar’s name to RoS, Dr M says

The Edit: The origin, history and evolution of the bikiniThe Edit: The origin, history and evolution of the bikini

Wife prods 93-year-old Mugabe to name his party successorWife prods 93-year-old Mugabe to name his party successor

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps are available at all leading supermarkets and convenient outlets nationwide priced at RM4.84 per can. ― Picture courtesy of Mamee Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps are available at all leading supermarkets and convenient outlets nationwide priced at RM4.84 per can. ― Picture courtesy of Mamee KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Hearing that familiar pop when you open up a can of potato chips will certainly excite even the most food conscious amongst us, who will be glad to know that there’s another option to try out: Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato.

The country’s leading snacks brand Mister Potato has introduced this exciting new purple sweet potato crisps, that offer a delightful surprise for those looking for a twist on an everyday favourite, in conjunction with the brands 25th anniversary.

In recent years, sweet potato has enjoyed “superfood” status among consumers and it has made its way in a variety of menus, from starters right up to desserts. So it’s easy to see why the purple crisp gained popularity among Malaysians for its unique colour and subtle sweetness.

Made from 100 per cent imported sweet potatoes, Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps contain no artificial flavouring or colouring, so you can be assured of the best snack enjoyment every time.

“In conjunction with the release of the new Mister Potato Purple Sweet Potato, Mamee looks to share a snack in taste and uniqueness of the product itself, not to mention this year is the 25th Anniversary of the brand. The purple crisp which guarantees the best purple snack enjoyment every time by using 100 per cent purple sweet potato imported and does not contain any artificial flavouring and colouring,” shared Mamee corporate communications media relations spokesperson Nadia Binti Jasmon.

“At Mamee, we want to continuously push the boundaries and be innovative with the snacks under our company’s care. With that innovative spirit in mind, we are certain that we will continue to upgrade our current range of products and continue to bring new and exciting snacks to the Malaysian market,” she added.  

Mister Potato’s Purple Sweet Potato crisps are available at all leading supermarkets and convenient outlets nationwide priced at RM4.84 per can. For more details on this tempting snack, visit Mister Potato’s Facebook page here

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline