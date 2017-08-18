Michelin to add new ‘plate’ category to US restaurant guides

The 2018 editions of the US Michelin Guides will feature a new symbol, the Michelin Plate. — Picture by Michelin via AFPPARIS, Aug 18 — Michelin will be adding a new symbol to its 2018 restaurant guides in the US to designate eateries which guarantee “a very good standard” of dining.

Along with the trio of stars and the Bib Gourmand, selected restaurants that serve quality, “capably prepared” foods with fresh ingredients will now be marked with “l’Assiette Michelin” or “the Michelin Plate”.

Three stars — the highest designation — denotes exceptional cuisine worth a special journey; two stars represents excellent cooking worth a detour; and a single star denotes high-quality cooking worth a stop.

The Bib Gourmand, a section that highlights restaurants that offer a good-value meal, is represented by the head of the Michelin man, smacking his lips.

In the US, that means being able to eat a two-course meal, with a glass of wine or dessert, for US$40 (RM171) or less.

The distinction between the Bib Gourmand and the Michelin Plate, it appears, lies mostly in price.

Michelin also announced the release dates for their upcoming US editions:

San Francisco Bib Gourmand, on sale October 17 (winners announced October 5)

Washington DC Bib Gourmand, on sale October 20 (winners announced October 10)

San Francisco Star Selections October 17 (winners announced October 12)

Chicago Bib Gourmand, November 3 (winners announced October 13)

Washington DC Star Selections, October 20 (winners announced October 17)

Chicago Star Selections, November 3 (winners announced October 20)

New York City Bib Gourmands, November 3 (winners announced October 23)

New York City Star Selections, November 3 (winners announced October 30) — AFP-Relaxnews