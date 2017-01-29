Michelin-starred chef to launch international paella restaurant chain

Paella will be the star of a new international restaurant brand. ― AFP picLONDON, Jan 29 ― An international paella restaurant chain headed by a triple Michelin-starred Spanish chef is set to open its first restaurant in London.

Spanish chef Quique Dacosta, well known in the gastronomy world for his eponymous, triple Michelin-starred restaurant in Denia, Spain, is working on bringing a paella concept to capital cities around the world, starting with London, according to British trade publication BigHospitality.

To be named InPaella, the first restaurant is scheduled to open in the British capital by the end of the year or start of 2018.

The eateries will feature 25 metre-long stove sections where diners will be able to sample the traditional one-pot Spanish rice dish.

Aside from his Michelin standing, Dacosta is particularly well-positioned to head a restaurant chain specializing in paella, as he literally wrote the book on the subject: “Arroces Contemporaneos.”

According to Spanish site expansion.com, each type of paella will be cooked using a different type of wood in the Spanish tradition. In Valencia, for example, pine and orange trees are used.

After London, the chain also has its sights on Singapore, New York, Frankfurt and Paris. Prices will be pegged at between €40 to €80 (RM189 to RM379). ― AFP-Relaxnews