Michelin reveals its 2017 cut for Rio and Sao Paulo

The 2017 Michelin Rio & Sao Paulo Guide. ― AFP picNEW YORK, May 10 ― Michelin has unveiled the top restaurant picks across two of Brazil's biggest cities in its 2017 Michelin Rio & Sao Paulo Guide, which is now available on all download platforms (IOS and Android) and in hard copy, in English and Portuguese.

This year's selection includes 19 starred restaurants ― 18 restaurants with one star, including three new ones ― but only 1 restaurant with two stars. The former is Alex Atala's “D.O.M.”, which is is the only restaurant to earn the two-star “worth a detour” designation ― a distinction the restaurant has since the guide debuted in 2015.

The three new restaurants singled out with one star this year are: the contemporary “Laguiole”, located in the Museu de Arte Moderna in Rio de Janeiro; Oro, the modern Brazilian cuisine hub run by the media chef Felipe Bronze; and lastly, “Picchi” in Sao Paulo, by Chef Pier Paolo Picchi, which serves “Italian cuisine that respects the produce, tastes, and tradition without renouncing a few touches of creativity”.

Also included in the final cut are 33 Bib Gourmand restaurants, including eight new ones, selected for their excellent value for money as they offer a complete menu for a maximum of 90 RS. In Rio de Janeiro, “Bottega del Vino” has been awarded this distinction, as have the “Bistrot de Paris”, “A Casa do Porco”, “Niaya”, “La Peruana Cevicheria”, “Più”, “Tanit” and “Ton Ton”, which are all in Sao Paulo. ― AFP-Relaxnews