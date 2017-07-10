Meet the donut of your dreams, the Donutella Versace

For those who fancy taking on the Donutella Versace, the donut is available until July 13 and is priced at A$34 (RM107.50). — Instagram screencapSYDNEY, July 10 — There are normal donuts. And then there’s the regal-sounding, ass-whooping Donutella Versace.

A chocolate-covered mammoth that serves up to four, the dessert was created by Australia’s Doughnut Time to celebrate World Chocolate Day last Friday.

Weighing in at over one kilogramme, the mega donut is topped with 10 different types of chocolate:

Hershey’s Cookie dough Chocolate glaze Chocolate flakes Kit Kat Oreos Chocolate fudge brownie Chocolate sprinkles Chocolate chips A mini jar of Nutella

… because obviously, there is no such thing as too much chocolate. Oh, and did we mention that each donut is finished off with a sprinkle of gold leaves?

