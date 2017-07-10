Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Meet the donut of your dreams, the Donutella Versace

Monday July 10, 2017
12:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

One dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospitalOne dead after oil tanker explodes outside Bintulu hospital

The Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into productionThe Edit: Tesla Model 3 goes into production

The Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibitThe Edit: Goldfish breathe life into art exhibit

The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63The Edit: HK TV icon dies at 63

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

For those who fancy taking on the Donutella Versace, the donut is available until July 13 and is priced at A$34 (RM107.50). — Instagram screencapFor those who fancy taking on the Donutella Versace, the donut is available until July 13 and is priced at A$34 (RM107.50). — Instagram screencapSYDNEY, July 10 — There are normal donuts. And then there’s the regal-sounding, ass-whooping Donutella Versace.

A chocolate-covered mammoth that serves up to four, the dessert was created by Australia’s Doughnut Time to celebrate World Chocolate Day last Friday.

Weighing in at over one kilogramme, the mega donut is topped with 10 different types of chocolate:

  1. Hershey’s
  2. Cookie dough
  3. Chocolate glaze
  4. Chocolate flakes
  5. Kit Kat
  6. Oreos
  7. Chocolate fudge brownie
  8. Chocolate sprinkles
  9. Chocolate chips
  10. A mini jar of Nutella

… because obviously, there is no such thing as too much chocolate. Oh, and did we mention that each donut is finished off with a sprinkle of gold leaves?

For those who fancy taking on the Donutella Versace, the donut is available until July 13 and is priced at A$34 (RM107.50). 

 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline