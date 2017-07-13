McDonald’s Singapore lays claim to Nasi Lemak Burger (VIDEO)

McDonald’s Singapore’s Nasi Lemak Burger is available for a limited time from today. — Screengrab from FacebookSINGAPORE, July 13 — McDonald's Singapore has launched a special menu inspired by local favourites to coincide with the country’s national day that falls on August 9.

One of the menu’s main talking points is the Nasi Lemak Burger, which consists of “a coconut-flavoured chicken thigh patty, fried egg, caramelised onions and cucumber slices topped with sambal sauce and served between semolina buns.”

Nasi lemak appears to be the flavour du jour in Singapore, with convenience store 7-Eleven offering a nasi lemak-inspired onigiri and Tess Bar and Kitchen’s intepretation of the popular dish in cocktail form.

However, no proper nasi lemak meal would be complete without a matching local drink so McDonald’s is offering two: Bandung McFizz and Pandan Coco Frappe, which blends coconut and pandan flavours with grass jelly.

But it is with desserts that the fast-food giant really has gone to town.

The menu features a Chendol McFlurry (cendol jelly bits and gula melaka sauce with vanilla soft serve ice-cream), coconut pie wth nata de coco bits, three types of cendol ice-cream cones as well as kueh salat cake, a pandan sponge cake with a glutinous rice layer.

The limited-time menu is available from today. Find out more here.