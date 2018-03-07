Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Massimo Bottura's soup kitchen in Paris to open March 15

Tools

Bottura will tap some of his famous, Michelin-starred chef friends to help repurpose unsold but perfectly edible supermarket surplus into hot, tasty dinners. — AFP picBottura will tap some of his famous, Michelin-starred chef friends to help repurpose unsold but perfectly edible supermarket surplus into hot, tasty dinners. — AFP picPARIS, March 7 — After Milan, London and Rio de Janeiro, Italian chef Massimo Bottura has announced that the Parisian outpost of his community kitchen will open next week. 

Refettorio Paris will open in the historic Madeleine church in the heart of the city, serving hot meals to the city's homeless, refugees and migrants. 

After teasing the project last year, organisers announced that the Paris location will open March 15, and serve dinner Monday to Friday in the church basement. 

It's the latest project from Bottura's non-profit organisation Food for Soul, which aims to fight food waste and help feed the homeless and vulnerable. 

Like previous soup kitchens, Bottura will tap some of his famous, Michelin-starred chef friends to help repurpose unsold but perfectly edible supermarket surplus into hot, tasty dinners. 

So far, the group estimates that they will serve 100 meals a night, using 130 kg of food every day. — AFP-Relaxnews

