Malaysian-born Diana Chan crowned MasterChef Australia 2017 winner

A screengrab from Masterchef Australia’s official Instagram account that shows Diana Chan with the winner’s trophy. SYDNEY, July 24 — Malaysian-born Diana Chan has done the nation proud (and of course proving yet again that our food rocks!) by bagging herself the coveted 2017 MasterChef Australia crown.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Melbourne-based cook managed to oust fellow finalist Ben Ungermann by just a point in the nail-biting three-cook showdown.

Chan, who grew up in Johor Baru and currently works as an accountant in Victoria according to The Star Online, walked away with AUD$250,000 (RM848,642) in prize money, a trophy plus a monthly food column in Delicious magazine.

Chan is hoping to open a “fresh and casual” restaurant that embraces fusion flavours in inner Melbourne with the prize money. She was quoted by saying: “I definitely want to have Malaysian influences. But balanced, wholesome and delicious — that’s my criteria.”

Among the dishes that Chan created that vowed the judges was Malaysian inspired oatmeal prawns with vegetables in a creamy sauce.

If you are a fan of the show, you’ll know that Chan isn’t the first Malaysian to win with Penang-born Adam Liaw Chan also taking the trophy in Season Two back in 2010.

We're not crying, we're just allergic to the feels! 😭 #MasterChefAU A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

Presentation ✓ Concept ✓ Flavour ✓ Sophistication ✓ Our Top 2 have plated up two dishes fit for a #MasterChefAU Grand Finale! pic.twitter.com/qinQJaZGWH — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) July 24, 2017